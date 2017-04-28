Nintendo has offered a look at what’s in store for Fire Emblem Heroes in the coming weeks in a 10-minute YouTube video. Though the footage is in Japanese, Nintendo Wire has been able to provide details as to what’s on show.

To start with, a new playable character, Xander, will arrive to the app on May 2. Xander is a veteran of the Fire Emblem universe, he’s also a playable character in Fire Emblem Fates for the 3DS, but this would be his first appearance in Heroes. Nintendo also revealed May’s voting gauntlet, which will this time be between mages. That means Merric, Julia, Leo, Henry, Linde and the like will be facing off against each other.

In addition, players will soon be able to receive orbs depending on which tier of the arena they rank in, with those in the higher tiers earning more orbs than the lower. That’s a nice little addition that should up the stakes in arena battles.

Fire Emblem is celebrating Japan’s Golden Week — which sees a few national holidays appear in a row — too, with a few additions. These include a challenge that will allow players to work together towards a global goal (it’s not exactly clear what this is but it seems to relate to the Japanese omikuji fortune-telling paper). Finally, it was hinted at that Masked Lucina would be playable in the game in future — she was glimpsed in some teaser footage at the end of the video.

In other recent news, it was reported that Super Mario Run, despite being downloaded ten times as much as Fire Emblem, is the less profitable of the two games — this might be why Nintendo is trying to keep a steady flow of content coming to Heroes.

It looks like most of the new features should be in the game by next week. Download Fire Emblem for free via the link below.

Previous Updates

Stamina cap increase

March 27: The Fire Emblem Heroes stamina meter cap has been increased from 50 to 99, meaning you can now spend more time playing the game instead of waiting around.

Worldwide Launch Celebration to continue forever

February 15: Nintendo has revealed that the benefits of the Worldwide Launch Celebration are staying indefinitely, meaning the stamina cost for the Training Tower is staying at fifty percent and the cost of equipping skills will remain at zero (something which will be music to the ears of fans). Also, starting early March, units will be able to earn EXP even against opponents at far lower levels than them (currently they don’t earn anything).