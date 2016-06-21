Last week’s poll summary: Out of over Out of over 5,000 total votes , 41% of our readers said they would like the OnePlus 3 to come with a bigger battery. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, either – the OnePlus 2 came with a sizable 3,300mAh cell, while the OnePlus 3 was downsized to 3,000mAh. The second thing our readers would like to see on the OnePlus 3 is a Quad HD display instead of the Full HD panel, and coming in third is a request for better speaker placement.

Fingerprint sensors are somewhat of a staple on pretty much all high-end smartphones nowadays. In fact, if an OEM were to launch a new phone without one on board, they would definitely hear about it from the users.

One of the greatest things about Android is the fact that manufacturers are able to implement fingerprint sensors in different ways. Companies like Huawei and LG have adopted a rear-mounted setup, while Motorola, Samsung and OnePlus use front-mounted fingerprint sensors. A less popular option is the side-mounted sensor, which is pretty much only used by Sony.

There are certainly benefits for each implementation, too. Front-mounted sensors are especially nice for when your smartphone is sitting on a desk and you don’t want to pick it up. And with rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, it’s quite easy to pull your phone out of your pocket and unlock the device at the same time.

See also: How fingerprint scanners work

With so many iterations out there, we’d like to know – what’s the best placement for a fingerprint sensor? Be sure cast your vote in the poll below, and if there’s something you need to add, feel free to speak up in the comment section. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!