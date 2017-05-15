The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus that’s available in the US is powered by the Snapdragon 835 and comes with a single SIM slot, while the international version (G955FD) comes with the Exynos 8895 chipset and two SIM slots. Those of you who want to get your hands on the second option are in luck. A reputable retailer on eBay is currently selling it for $804.99.

The device is unlocked and compatible with GSM networks. You can choose between the Midnight Black and Maple Gold color option, while the Arctic Silver model is listed as out of stock.

For comparison reasons, the unlocked version of the Galaxy S8 Plus with the Snapdragon 835 chipset and a single SIM slot that’s up for pre-order in the US will set you back $824.99 and only comes in black. However, it’s worth pointing out that Samsung is still giving out the Entertainment Kit for free with every purchase, which includes three things: an S-View cover, a 64 GB Samsung EVO+ microSD card, and a six-month subscription to Netflix ($150 value). But the deal won’t be available for much longer, as it expires tomorrow, May 16.

Aside from the different processor and an additional SIM slot, the Galaxy S8 Plus on sale on eBay is exactly the same as the standard US version of the device. It sports a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and has 4 GB of RAM. The waterproof smartphone (IP68) is equipped with a 12 MP primary camera and a selfie snapper that has an 8 MP sensor.

Other features worth mentioning are a 3,500 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner located on the back, and Samsung’s own Bixby digital assistant. The device ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board with a custom user interface on top. Those of you interested in getting the Exynos-powered version of the Galaxy S8 Plus can do so by clicking the button below.