LG’s new Second Year Promise Program extends the limited warranty for its current flagship from one year to two years. Unfortunately, it’s available only in the US.

With fierce competition from Samsung’s flagship duo and with highly-anticipated smartphones like the OnePlus 5 and iPhone 8 coming later this year, LG is doing everything it can to ensure that the G6 remains relevant. Following various price cuts and promos, the company has announced a special warranty program for those who already own the LG G6 and those who are looking to buy one in the US.

The new Second Year Promise Program essentially extends the flagship’s limited warranty from one year to two years. Most phones these days come with a year of limited warranty, but as LG points out, consumers usually use their devices for an average of 18 to 24 months. President of LG Electronics Mobile US Chang Ma states, “With the launch of the LG G6 Second Year Promise program, LG is shifting the definition of ‘quality’ to one that includes not only device specs and build, but also the peace of mind consumers experience using them, particularly during long term ownership.”

If you purchased your LG G6 before today, you can still register as long as you’re within the 12-month timeframe. If you’ll be buying one in the future, simply register your phone online within 90 days of purchase. Again, this is only for US customers, unfortunately. Below is the link for all registrations:

With the Second Year Promise Program, LG says that for 24 months, the company will replace all eligible G6 units within two business days after the original device shipment date, with all shipping costs covered by LG. As you’d expect, the second year of warranty covers everything that the first year does.

While LG’s flagship may lack a fancy curved screen or a cool iris-scanner, its move towards longer coverage is certainly a welcome change. Whether or not we will see this from other manufacturers is unclear, but my guess is that LG will also offer the same two-year warranty with its upcoming V30 phablet.

Do you think LG’s new two-year warranty could be a game-changer? Have you registered your G6 yet? Let us know by leaving a comment below!