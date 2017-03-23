Etsy has grown into one of the most popular online stores, particularly for people who want something handmade, or with a quirky twist. Today, the store announced that Android devices in the US and UK can use Android Pay to purchase items on Etsy for the first time.

See also: The best shopping apps for Android

In order to use this new feature on Etsy, Android device owners need to have the Android Pay app installed, along with a supported card. This means that buying items via Etsy won’t require users to type in all their credit card details. They can just type in a PIN number or password, create a pattern, or even use their fingerprint if their device has the right scanner, to purchase products from the site.

If you are one of those many Etsy sellers who have hand crafted chairs, pocket books or other items on the site, and if you are set up to accept payments through Direct Checkout, you should be able to accept any payments for your products made via Android Pay.

Etsy is apparently rolling out Android Pay support in stages. Some users will be able to use it on the store starting today, and Etsy will extend it to everyone else in the US and UK in the coming weeks. This is obviously a big plus for people that use Android Pay in those markets, as Google’s payment system continues to gain support from more and more banks and credit unions.