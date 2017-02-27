One of the most popular indie games for PCs and consoles is coming very soon to mobile devices. Team17 has revealed that its strategy game The Escapists will be released for iOS and Android on Thursday, March 2.

The original version of The Escapists was released in early 2015 for Windows and the Xbox One and has since been made available on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Mac and Linux. The game uses an 8-bit graphics style. but its content is very serious. Players control inmates in prisons, with the goal to escape their captivity without being detected by its guards.

Team17 says the mobile version will include six prisons for your big escapes. Your inmates can take on a number of jobs inside that let them earn money while they are locked up. The mobile version of the game will also let them craft items so they can create tools for the big breakout, which may also involve prison riots or tunneling under the walls. The mobile version will also include achievements to unlock, along with leaderboards and a virtual d-pad to control the game.

The Android version of The Escapists will be available to download from the Google Play Store for $4.99. So far, there’s no word if the mobile version will have any future DLC content. Hopefully sales of the game will be good enough that Team17 will also release The Escapists: The Walking Dead spin-off game for mobile as well sometime down the road.