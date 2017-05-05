Well, this is a new one.

A company called Neva Tech has produced an endoscopic camera that attaches to your Android device.

Most people are familiar with endoscopic cameras as those devices that doctors use to look… inside people.

We’re hoping that no doctors are using their smartphones to do this, but there are a surprising number of other uses that this little gizmo could have around the home.

Neva Tech’s original asking price for the Endoscopic Android Camera was $139.99.

It’s waterproof and flexible, meaning you can you can use it to do things like look inside your sink drain for a clog. If you’re working on your vehicle, you can use the tiny little camera to get a better look inside tight spaces.

Or if you’re in the international espionage business, you can use it to look around corners and under doors for potential enemies, I guess.

The price has been dropped to $17.50, which makes us suspect they’re trying to unload a surplus of product.

At $139.99, it would be pretty hard to justify buying this. But at $17.50, it would make a great tool or novelty purchase.

