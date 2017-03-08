The Amazon Echo Dot is a useful device, but it does have a few drawbacks. The main one is that to use it, it has to be plugged in at all times as it doesn’t have its own battery. Because of this, the device really isn’t that portable, which is something a company called Ninety7 wants to change.

The company recently introduced its first product called the Vaux, which is basically an accessory for the Echo Dot. It transforms the device into a portable, battery powered speaker, so you can move it around the house without a problem. It is quite simple to set up, as all have to do is place your Echo Dot into the top of the Vaux, plug-in the internal connectors, and you’re done.

Vaux sports a 2,500mAh battery that should be good for around six hours of use. It also features a speaker that is a lot more powerful that the one found on the Echo Dot, which means that listening to music will be a lot more enjoyable.

The interesting device can already be pre-ordered on the company’s website. It will set you back $49 and comes in either Ash (white) or Carbon (black). To get it, click on the button below.

It goes without saying that the Vaux will make your Echo Dot a lot better, however, it’s hard to imagine that the demand for it will be high. Those looking for a portable Alexa-powered speaker can already get the Amazon Tap. But then again, you’ll have to fork out $129.99 to get it, while the Echo Dot and Vaux combo will set you back less than that — $98.99.

Anyway, if you do decide to pre-order the device, you’ll have to wait for around a month to get it. The company said that shipping will start in early April.