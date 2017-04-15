The burgeoning market of desktop toys adds a new product to its ranks. Gone are the days when squishy balls and clown-like squeezables were your only options for workplace de-stressing. Now a whole array of stress products are waiting for your fidgety fingertips.

The newest of these is the Stress Spinner. It’s a weirdly satisfying little device with three weighted nodes positioned around a polished pivot point. Although simple, many users claim it helps them focus and release fidgeting impulses in a constructive way.

Normally, the Stress Spinner goes for the frankly absurd price of $60. We honestly can’t imagine someone shelling out that much for one of these, but apparently they’re selling like hotcakes.

However, for the next couple of days, the Stress Spinner is available for just $13.99, which seems like a much more reasonable price to us.

It could also be a great gift idea for that fidgeter in your life. If you want to read more about this curious little thing, click the button below to check out the offer!

