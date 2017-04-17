HTC is getting ready to launch a new smartphone by the end of the month, but first, it needs to move some unsold inventory.

You can get sizeable discounts on HTC’s recent smartphones, thanks to the “Easter sale” currently running on HTC.com. The promo includes HTC’s most recent flagship, the U Ultra, which only went on sale last month. The U Ultra can now be bought for $599, 20 percent cheaper than the normal price of $750. The fact that HTC is discounting its hero device so soon after launch suggests that customers haven’t really flocked to buy it. Perhaps sales will pick up at $600, which seems a more reasonable ask for what the U Ultra offers.

Here’s a breakdown of the available discounts:

If you purchase any of these phones, you get complimentary Uh-Oh protection, which gives you a free one-time replacement in case of accidents resulting in cracked screens or water damage.

Any takers?