Jonathan Feist, Joe Hindy, David Imel and Adam Molina get together to chat technology in episode 112 of the Android Authority Podcast. Josh is off to New York for his birthday – Happy Birthday! Back at home we’re chatting E3, with all the great video games coming soon, particularly in VR, we’re talking OnePlus 5, failings of major phone manufacturers, Pixel phone stats and features and we ask how many hours per day we use our devices. A major topic on the week, Amazon purchased Whole Foods, what could that mean for the massive online retailer?!?

It is a very busy time around the Android Authority network, be sure to check in with Charged.io, VRSource.com and SoundGuys.com for some of the latest from our team.

The Android Authority Podcast – discussing topics in Android every week.

Rough Timecodes:

Check-in with Drones, Teddy Bears and E3.

17:00 – Amazon buying Whole Foods

34:00 – Top manufacturers struggling

43:00 – Pixel phones and features

47:00 – OnePlus 5

60:00 – How much do you use your phone?

Links to Podcast

RSS Feed

iTunes

Stitcher

SoundCloud

Direct Download

Relevant Links

Android Authority Forums – Podcast discussion

Pixel features

Amazon buying Whole Foods

Top manufacturers in trouble

E3 on vrsource

OnePlus 5

Charged.io

VRSource.com

SoundGuys.com

Follow our Hosts



Joshua Vergara

Twitter | Google+

Joseph Hindy

Twitter | Google+

Andrew Grush

Twitter | Google+

Jonathan Feist

Twitter | Google+

Nirave Gondhia

Twitter | Google+

John Dye

Twitter | Facebook

Lanh Nguyen

Twitter | YouTube

David Imel

Twitter | Instagram

Adam Molina

Twitter | Instagram

Recorded June 16, 2017. Hosted and produced by Jonathan Feist.

“It’s pronounced Kon-taar.”