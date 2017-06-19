Jonathan Feist, Joe Hindy, David Imel and Adam Molina get together to chat technology in episode 112 of the Android Authority Podcast. Josh is off to New York for his birthday – Happy Birthday! Back at home we’re chatting E3, with all the great video games coming soon, particularly in VR, we’re talking OnePlus 5, failings of major phone manufacturers, Pixel phone stats and features and we ask how many hours per day we use our devices. A major topic on the week, Amazon purchased Whole Foods, what could that mean for the massive online retailer?!?

It is a very busy time around the Android Authority network, be sure to check in with Charged.io, VRSource.com and SoundGuys.com for some of the latest from our team.

The Android Authority Podcast – discussing topics in Android every week.

Rough Timecodes:
Check-in with Drones, Teddy Bears and E3.
17:00 – Amazon buying Whole Foods
34:00 – Top manufacturers struggling
43:00 – Pixel phones and features
47:00 – OnePlus 5
60:00 – How much do you use your phone?

Links to Podcast

RSS Feed
iTunes
Stitcher
SoundCloud
Direct Download

Relevant Links

Android Authority Forums – Podcast discussion
Pixel features
Amazon buying Whole Foods
Top manufacturers in trouble
E3 on vrsource
OnePlus 5
Charged.io
VRSource.com
SoundGuys.com

Follow our Hosts


Joshua Vergara
Twitter | Google+
Joseph Hindy
Twitter | Google+

Andrew Grush
Twitter | Google+
Jonathan Feist
Twitter | Google+

Nirave Gondhia
Twitter | Google+
John Dye
Twitter | Facebook

Lanh Nguyen
Twitter | YouTube
David Imel
Twitter | Instagram

Adam Molina
Twitter | Instagram

Recorded June 16, 2017. Hosted and produced by Jonathan Feist.

“It’s pronounced Kon-taar.”

Podcast
Podcasts
Jonathan Feist
Android purist and enthusiast, rarely more than arms reach from a stock Nexus 7. Often accused of being a Google fanboy, proud of it. Proponent for Android customization and personalization, if you can change it, make it your own!
Show 1 comments