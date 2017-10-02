Are you sick of paying regularly for domain hosting? Do you want to start your own website, but the idea of repeated billing frustrates you? Your solution is Dragify.

Dragify offers high-speed, secure hosting for personal sites or business. You can use their hosting as a platform for eCommerce or branding, and they are compatible with all the most widely used website builders like WordPress and Joomla.

For the less code-centric among us, Dragify comes packaged with a free website builder that lets even the biggest noobs create professional looking websites in minutes.

Normally there are two options for Dragify: annual subscription or lifetime. Most users choose to pay annually because the lifetime tier is a whopping $299. However, for the next few days, Dragify is offering a promotion on their lifetime service that knocks the price down to $49.99.

At 83% off, we’re calling that one hell of a deal. But check out what you’re getting for yourself:

Dragify in a Glance

Litespeed Web Servers serves more users, handles traffic spikes, & neutralizes DDoS attacks

CloudLinux prevents individual sites from using too many resources & provides better security

Create as many 500MB email accounts, forwarders, & auto-responders required for your business or site

cPanel makes it easy to review your hosting states, create email accounts, main databases, & more

Free website builder lets you create professional-looking sites without scripting or coding

Supports applications & tools like WordPress, Joomla, osCommerce, Gallery, & more w/ one click

Enterprise RAID storage gives you the storage & unlimited bandwidth you need to power your sites

Are you ready to finally stop paying month to month or annually for domain hosting? Do you want to launch a new domain without the hassle of subscription fees? Click the button below to learn why more and more people are swapping to lifetime domain hosting with Dragify.

The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

