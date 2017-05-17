HTC unveiled its latest flagship yesterday, and although it’s not yet available, you can download all the official U11 wallpapers here in the meantime.

After the disappointing HTC U Ultra and U Play, the HTC U11 is the latest smartphone from the troubled Taiwanese company. Unlike previous U devices, the U11 is the company’s true flagship for this year, sporting a record-breaking camera, Snapdragon 835, and very bizarre squeezable shortcuts. Though its uninspiring design and steep price tag have already raised questions about its potential, there’s no doubt that HTC’s stock wallpapers have always been strikingly simple and pleasant to look at. So we’ve gathered all the official wallpapers from the HTC U11 right here:

You can open each thumbnail in a new tab to save it individually or download them in full resolution nicely compressed into a zip file right here.

What are your thoughts on the new HTC U11? Are these wallpapers enough to keep you satisfied or will you be purchasing HTC’s newest flagship once it’s available? Let us know!