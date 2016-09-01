With our smartphone cameras getting closer and closer to being able to capture professional-grade video, some smartphone owners are merely one step away from having a full production kit at their fingertips. The only piece missing is professional stabilization, something that can’t be emulated with smartphone hardware. DJI has a solution in the Osmo Mobile.

Those familiar with camera tech will already be aware of DJI’s Osmo. The mobile version is essentially the same handheld 3-axis stabilizer gimbal, but with a rig to attach your smartphone rather than a dedicated camera.

See also: OIS – Optical Image Stabilization – Gary explains!

More than just keeping your video perfectly stabilized while shooting, the DJI Osmo Mobile comes with software that interacts with the gimbal, allowing it to recognize and stay locked to a person’s face during shooting.

There are certainly other options available when it comes to smartphone video stabilization. Indeed, most similar products find themselves in the $50 to $100 range, but the Osmo Mobile will cost you a hefty $300.

DJI is banking on high end users who want to shoot professional video with their smartphones, and the Osmo Mobile’s integrated software certainly does give it an edge above the competition. But is it worth its fancy price tag? The gimbal will hit the market in two weeks; would you be interested in picking one up? Let us know in the comments below!