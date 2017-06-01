At AAPicks we love finding you great deals on VPNs, and today we’re spotlighting a huge discount on the Disconnect Lifetime Premium Subscription. Disconnect don’t just offer you a VPN, they offer a ‘complete privacy solution’.

We love these deals because VPNs are no longer a niche tool to get round your video streaming restrictions. As more and more of your personal business is conducted online, having a VPN to stop hackers or government agencies monitoring you is essential.

You can actually browse up to 44% faster.

That’s where Disconnect comes in. The VPN aspect of the service encrypts your connection and masks your location to keep your actions safe and private. But unlike some VPNs, Disconnect also blocks trackers from sites, apps, and advertisers. You’re fully covered.

The best part is that, with all those trackers blocked, you can actually browse up to 44% faster. This also saves battery life on your device. It’s win-win.

Here’s what the reviewers are saying about Disconnect:

‘In the end, the app Disconnect became our anti-tracking tool of choice,’ – New York Times

‘Innovation Award Winner, Privacy and Security’ at the SXSW Interactive Conference.

Featured in Tom’s Guide’s Best Ad Blockers and Privacy Extensions.

5-star rating from the customers who have grabbed this deal already.

The Disconnect Lifetime Premium Subscription would usually cost you $500. Right now at Tech Deals you can get the same thing for just $49. We think that’s a bargain for a lifetime of protection.

This deal won’t last long, so click the button below to grab it while you can.

