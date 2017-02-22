There’s a new update (4.3) available for Google Camera that brings a small but important feature to the app. You can now finally disable the shutter sound you hear whenever you take an image. You can now simply turn it off by opening the Settings and disabling the “Camera sound” option. This is great, as the fake camera sound can be quite annoying, even if it does exist for very reasonable privacy reasons.

However, we must point out that by turning off the camera shutter sound you’ll also be turning off the timer countdown beeps at the same time. For now, there’s no option of disabling just one of these two sounds — shutter or countdown. Hopefully, Google will bring this feature to the app with a future update.

Google Camera is now only available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, and some Nexus devices. The company decided to stop supporting and updating the app on other smartphones back in 2015. If you own a Pixel or Nexus device and would like to try out the new feature, simply update the app in the Google Play Store, and you’re good to go.