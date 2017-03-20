You may own an Android Wear smartwatch, but let’s face it; a lot of the watch faces that are available to download are not exactly fun to view on a daily basis. That’s not the case for a new third-party app that adds not just one, not just two, bit six watch faces with dinosaurs. Freaking dinosaurs!

The app, from developer Fat Russell (the folks who are also behind numerous other fun watch faces), is called simply Dinosaur Watch Faces. Hey, at least you know what you are getting when you download this app. Once you install it on your Android Wear smartwatch, you can choose from watch faces that feature the ankylosaurus, the brontosaurus, the stegosaurus, the triceratops, the velociraptor and, of course, the tyrannosaurus rex.

Seriously, what more could you possibly want from this kind of app? Well, if we were to quibble a bit, we would like to see more prehistoric creatures added in future versions of the Dinosaur Watch Faces app, but that’s about it. By the way, these will work with both circular and square watch displays. Will you be downloading these watch faces? Of course you are, but which one will be your default watch face and why? Let us know your pick in the comments.