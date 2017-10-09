No bells, whistles, or gimmicks here. The ZeroLemon JuiceBox portable charger is simply a rugged power bank you can use to keep all of your devices charged on long trips, hiking excursions, or – I dunno – spirit quests, or whatever else would keep you away from wall sockets for an extended period of time. Walk all the way to Mordor and back without your Note8 dying on you.

The JuiceBox is relatively compact, clocking in at about the size of your smartphone, so it won’t feel like you’re lugging around a car battery with you. Its charge port is USB Type-C, meaning it can be replenished quickly when you’re juicing up for your next adventure. It can charge devices that require anything from USB Type-C, PD, or regular microUSB cables. Quick Charge 3.0 support means you won’t have to sit around long to wait for it to charge your phone. 20,100 mAh should let you keep several devices breathing for all but the most extended journeys.

In a nutshell, this powerbank is everything the minimalist, pragmatic user is looking for. No frills, just lots of battery power and fast charging crammed into an unobtrusive product.

Normally the ZeroLemon JuiceBox 20,100 goes for a cool hundred bucks, but for a limited time you won’t have to break a Benjamin to snag one. They’re currently going for 35 percent off at Tech Deals, meaning you can pick up yours for just $64.99.

The JuiceBox in a Glance:

Massive 20,100mAh capacity can recharge a modern smartphone 7+ times

Fastest Type-C in & out portable charger

Built-in smart protection keeps your devices safe from over-charging, over-voltage, over-current, & short circuiting

Easy to hold & convenient to carry for instant power supply

In the market for a power bank? This one looks pretty stellar in the bang-for-buck metric. Click the button below to grab yours before they’re all gone!

