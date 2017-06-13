GearBest, one of the biggest Chinese online retailers that ships worldwide, is having a mid-year sale on Xiaomi products. Right now you can save up to 60 percent on a number of items including smartphones, tablets, headphones, cameras, and more.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, for example, can be yours for $157.99, 18 percent off its normal price. You can also pick up the Mi Mix with its bezel-less design for just $665.69 (11 percent off), while the Mi Note 2 is available for $487.69 (8 percent off), and the already affordable Redmi 4A is currently going for $94.99 (22 percent off).

Then there’s the company’s flagship device, the Mi 6, that you can get for $429.99 (28 percent off) or its predecessor, the Mi 5, which GearBest is selling for $222.99 (40 percent off).

See also: Xiaomi Mi 6 review

In addition to smartphones, there are a bunch of other great deals available too. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 tablet is available for $223.99 (27 percent off), the Mi Band 2 can be yours for $22.99 (21 percent off), while the PLAY2 3D VR headset is priced at $20.99 (30 percent off).

There are a lot more deals to choose from, far too many to list in this short post. If you’re interested in checking them out, the best thing to do is visit GearBest’s website via the button below.

Please do keep in mind that the vast majority of items on sale are shipped from China, which means that you might have to pay import fees and other charges depending on where you live. This can really increase the final price of a product, so do make sure you check your local obligations before making a purchase.