In hopes of getting more users on board, Verizon is offering a $100 discount on quite a few Android smartphones. These include the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10, LG V20, Moto Z Droid and Z Force Droid, LG G5, and Kyocera DuraForce Pro.

As always, some conditions do apply. To get the $100 discount, a new device payment plan is required. The deal excludes upgrades and is only available online for a limited time. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when exactly it will end.

See also: Best Verizon Android phones (May 2017)

Keep in mind that in order to get the deal, you have to use a promo code. Just enter SMART100 at checkout and the discount will be applied to your order.

There are nine Android smartphones to choose from, so you probably shouldn’t have a problem finding one that suits you. If you’re interested, head over to Verizon’s website via the button below to place your order.

What do you think about this deal? Are you considering taking advantage of it? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.