With the LG V30 right around the corner, not surprisingly, the LG V20 is seeing some solid sales. This current one, via eBay, is about as good as any we’ve seen: just $354.99 for an unlocked 64 GB LG V20. It’s the U.S. version with support for GSM and CDMA networks.

If you hit the link below you’ll initially see a $369.99 price tag, but never fear, just enter the coupon code PSUMMER15OFF to get an additional $15. There’s not telling how much stock the seller has, but as always, act fast if you don’t want to miss out. There’s also free shipping on offer.

The LG V20 is still our own Joe Hindy’s all-time favorite Android phone (just jump to 4:32 below), primarily due to it being a pretty great all-rounder, especially for power users. It also has impressive audio abilities, including a headphone port with a built-in amp and Quad DAC that can support headphones with up to 600 Ohms impedance. The V20 is still unbeatable as far as audiophile go, especially at this price. If you need some awesome headphones to go with it, don’t miss our sister site Sound Guys’ best headphones of 2017.