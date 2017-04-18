Buying a great phone doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. Sometimes it’s smarter to go with high-end handsets that have been in the market for a bit, as prices tend to go down with time. The LG V20 is the perfect example of a powerful, yet affordable older device, and today we have a specially good deal for you.

You can grab an unlocked LG V20 from eBay at $439.99. This is a good deal considering the LG V20 is still about $500 in Amazon. And the phone is not old enough to be irrelevant yet.

Specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, 16 MP/8 MP rear cameras, a 5 MP front shooter, a 3,200 mAh battery and a gorgeous 5.7-inch IPS Quantum (2560 x 1440) display. Not to mention that cool secondary display strip on the top of the main display. That’s more than enough power to keep most people busy.

Interested? Just head over to eBay and sign up. You might want to do it soon, as the seller has been going through many of these and you never know when they will run out. Who’s getting one? Do you think the LG V20 is still a relevant gadget?