Sony may have announced its new flagship Xperia XZ Premium, but that doesn’t mean we have forgotten about previous Xperia devices. The Sony Xperia X Performance, which was released just last year, is now on sale for just $399.99, down from $549.99.

The Japanese electronics giant has been busy at MWC introducing the newest additions to the Xperia family: most notably, we have the Xperia XZ Premium, this year’s flagship Sony device with a gorgeous 4K display and a seriously impressive Exmor RS sensor. However, Sony’s always had pretty solid flagships, and last year’s Sony Xperia X Performance is no exception. And the good news is that it can be yours for just $399.99 for a limited time.

Daily Steals has an excellent deal going on right now where you can buy a brand-new Xperia X Performance for $150 less than what you’d normally pay. This is the 32GB version, and it looks like you can choose from White, Graphite Black, Lime Gold, and Rose Gold options. Since it is a GSM device, it will work with carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US.

Just to recap, the Xperia X Performance has a 5.0-inch FHD IPS display with oleophobic coating and is powered by Snapdragon 820 and 3GB of RAM. Although the internal storage is 32GB, there is a microSD card slot for up to 256GB. Of course, being a Sony device, it sports a whopping 23-megapixel camera and an equally impressive 13-megapixel selfie-shooter. It also has a juicy 2,700mAh battery to get you through the day, and yes, it is IP68 certified for dust- and water-resistance.

If you are looking for a well-built device with top-notch 2016 specs, and if you don’t mind having a slightly smaller 1080p screen, then the Xperia X Performance might just be what you need. Click the button below for the limited-time offer: