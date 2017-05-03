The LG G6 has only been on sale for about a month or so, but now one major carrier is cutting the price on LG’s newest flagship phone down considerably. T-Mobile is currently selling the LG G6 for just $500, a big $150 discount from its normal $650 price tag.

The price cut appears to be for a limited time, but there’s no indication when it will expire. The good news is that T-Mobile customers who jump on this deal can still get a free Google Home connected speaker with their LG G6 purchase, which is normally worth $129. Originally, this offer was supposed to end for T-Mobile buyers on April 30, but LG’s promo page indicates that deadline has now been extended a week and will now end on May 7, so while you do get some extra time, you still need to move quickly to get this freebie.

G6 buyers from T-Mobile will also still be able to get a “free” LG G Pad X 8.0 tablet which normally costs $240. The offer is available if you buy the tablet up front with the carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan. Buyers must also select a mobile data plan with at least 2 GB of data per month. After that purchase is made, you will get a rebate, via a prepaid MasterCard, in about six to eight weeks for the tablet, which can then be used to pay off the remaining balance of the tablet’s payment plan.

The bad news is that T-Mobile is making buyers purchase a SIM Starter Kit with the LG G6, which adds $25 to the cost of the phone. However, since you are still getting a free Google Home and a free LG G Pad X 8.0 tablet alongside the $150 discount, it’s hard to complain too much. Will you try to get this no-contract LG G6 from T-Mobile at this price? Let us know in the comments!