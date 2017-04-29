The BLU R1 Plus was only just launched yesterday but it’s already on sale. Over at Amazon, for the next fifteen hours or so, you can pick up a BLU R1 Plus for $109.99 (that’s $50 off its normal price). Best Buy also has the R1 Plus at the same price but doesn’t have a scary countdown clock like Amazon.

If a new phone shipping with Marshmallow doesn’t put you off, this is a pretty good price, especially when you consider this is the 32 GB version with 3 GB of RAM. Other BLU R1 Plus specs include a 5.5-inch HD display, quad-core MediaTek 6737 chipset clocked at 1.3 GHz, 13 MP/8 MP camera combo (both of which have a LED flash), 4,000 mAh battery, dual-SIM, microSD and 4G LTE Plus (only for AT&T and T-Mobile).

If you pick one up, be sure to let us know how it goes in the comments. If you’re after other options for affordable phones, check out our list of the best cheap Android phones.

BUY AT AMAZON

BUY AT BEST BUY