Samsung is trying to sell as many Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones before it announces its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8. In hopes of boosting sales, the company has decided to give customers who buy one of the mentioned devices a free 256GB EVO+ microSD card. The offer is available for a limited time only and will expire on Valentine’s day, February 14.

To get the deal, you must visit Samsung’s online store and place an order for either the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge. The microSD card will then automatically be added to your shopping cart. You can also secure the free gift if you buy the device from a retailer or a carrier, but you’ll have to submit an offer claim on the company’s website by February 21.

See also: Nougat now hitting stable channel Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units

This really is a great deal, especially when considering how much the microSD card retails for. Samsung is currently selling it for $249.99. So, if you’re in the market for a new phone and have decided to get the Samsung Galaxy S7 or the Galaxy S7 Edge, this is the deal for you.

To place your order, visit Samsung’s website by clicking the button below. You’ll be able to choose a carrier or an unlocked version of the device. The company is also offering free delivery and will ship the smartphone to you within one to three business days.