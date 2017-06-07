The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, which was announced at MWC 2017 back in February, is currently on sale. You can get $100 off the tablet or a little bit more depending on where you buy it. Amazon is offering the best deal, as it’s selling it for exactly $491.22, but you can also get the device, which normally retails for $599.99, from Samsung and Best Buy for $499.99.

Additionally, all three retailers are offering a big discount on the keyboard cover for the Galaxy Tab S3. The regular price is $129.99, but you can get your hands on it for $64.99 during the sale. This means you can get the tablet and the keyboard cover for as low as $556.21, which is $173.77 off the regular retail price — $729.98.

The high-end device can be yours in either the silver or black color option and will be shipped to your address for free. As a refresher, the Galaxy Tab S3 sports a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 820 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 32 GB of storage available, which you are able to expand for an additional 256 GB with a microSD card.

The tablet features a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash and is also equipped with a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor. It packs a 6,000 mAh battery, has quad speakers, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s custom user interface on top. Also, the popular S Pen is included in the retail box. To learn more, check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

Those of you interested can order the Galaxy Tab S3 via a button below. According to Samsung’s website, it is available until June 17.

And if you’re looking for a high-end tablet that’s a little bit more affordable than the Galaxy Tab S3, Samsung and Best Buy are also offering the Galaxy Tab S2 (9.7-inch model) for $399.99, which is $100 off its list price.