If you have been thinking of getting either the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, now is the time to do so. Unlocked versions of both devices are currently on sale on eBay: the Galaxy S8 is available for $549.99, while its bigger brother can be yours for $639.99.

These are great deals, especially considering that the smartphones cost $720 and $840 when released back in April. However, the two devices are only available in the Midnight Black color option — and keep in mind that the deals won’t last forever, though there’s no word on when exactly they will end.

As you may know, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are among the best-regarded smartphones on the market right now. The smaller of the two features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset. The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded for an additional 256 GB of memory.

It features a 12 MP primary camera, a selfie snapper with an 8 MP sensor, and packs a 3,000 mAh battery. In addition, the S8 features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Android Nougat, and Samsung’s own Bixby digital assistant.

The Galaxy S8 Plus, on the other hand, is identical to its smaller brother with a few exceptions. It has a bigger 6.2-inch display as well as a larger battery with a capacity of 3,500 mAh. You can learn more about the devices in our review below.

If you’re interested in picking up the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, visit eBay via the buttons below.