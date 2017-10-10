Today we’re spotlighting a wireless charging pad that normally goes for $21.99, but for a brief time it’s on sale for $10.99.

Not many frills or gimmicks here. You’re getting a standard Neva Tech wireless charger for about the price you would pay for a normal MicroUSB cable (which is included). If you’ve got a Qi Wireless charging device on hand, then this is a no-brainer.

Here’s the product description directly from the tin:

Featuring premium design and fast charging parameters, this Qi charging stand will give your Qi-compatible phone a fast boost without needing to scramble around for a full wall charger. Equipped with built-in charging intelligence to prevent devices from overheating or short-circuiting, this simple stand will maximize your device’s battery at optimal speed.

Here’s the real kick though. If you recommend this product to a friend, then both you and the friend will get $10 through Tech Deals’ “Give $10, Get $10” program (scroll down to the bottom of the landing page for details.

That means that what you’re essentially looking at is a less-than $1 wireless charging pad.

Even if you don’t take advantage of the recommendation feature, you’re still getting 50 percent off. Click the button below for the full details!

The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

