A VPN service is definitely something you should consider if you find yourself frequently using public wifi hotspots. As anyone who has set up one of those hotspots knows, it’s all too easy to snoop and collect private data on users, and savvy hackers on the same network could gain access to the same info. If you’re not using a VPN, it’s a best practice not to shop online or access your banking information on an open wifi network.

Even if you stay in your cave for most of your interneting, a VPN is still valuable if you want your browsing to be your own business. ISPs actively monitor internet use, and some have been known to throttle bandwidth based on user behavior. ISPs are particularly notorious for coming down hard on users who torrent on the regular.

Furthermore, you might be surprised by how naked you are online to every website you visit. The amount of data you willingly offer to sites just by browsing and using their services is a bit harrowing.

PureVPN touts itself as the “World’s Fastest VPN.” Now, that’s a tricky thing to actually prove, but the service does review favorably among current users, and PC Magazine gave it a four-star review, saying that it’s a “solid performer giving a nice mix of advanced and newbie features. Just enough features to stand out from the rest of the VPN service crowd.”

Normally you have to shell out cash indefinitely on a monthly subscription to get PureVPN, but right now the company is offering a sale that gives you access to the service for life.

The package in a glance:

Connect w/ up to 5 devices at once at top speeds

Access a gigantic 550+ servers in 141 countries across 6 continents

Use w/ your routers, gaming consoles & smartTVs

Use on nearly any device w/ an Internet connection

Receive live support 24/7

Encrypt data w/ proprietary software, a self-engineered network & absolutely no third-parties

Secure your connection on public Wi-Fi hotspots

Utilize unlimited bandwidth & one-click functionality

From now through the end of the week, you can grab the lifetime subscription, valued at $597, for just $69. That’s 88 percent off, which is pretty damn nice.

