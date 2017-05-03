Update (5/3): If you were looking forward to picking up an unlocked LG G6 from B&H but weren’t interested in the LG Watch Style, there’s another new promo that might interest you. The unlocked LG G6 is available for pre-order from B&H for $599.99, and with that comes a free If you were looking forward to picking up an unlocked LG G6 from B&H but weren’t interested in the LG Watch Style, there’s another new promo that might interest you. The unlocked LG G6 is available for pre-order from B&H for $599.99, and with that comes a free Google Home speaker. Yep, free. All you need to do is register your order at the LG link attached below, and LG will send you a free Google Home. This Google Home offer ends May 7, so you’ll want to take advantage of the deal sooner rather than later. Interested? Head to the link below to pre-order the unlocked LG G6. Pre-order the unlocked LG G6 Register for your free Google Home

Original post (4/28): LG so desperately wants you to buy the new LG G6 that they are willing to throw TVs, Google Homes and now, smartwatches at you. That’s right, you can get a LG Watch Style smartwatch for free when you pre-order an LG G6 from B&H.

But only in Rose Gold. Yeah sorry, it looks like the Silver and Titanium variants are saved for those who are willing to pay for them.

Still, if you are in the market for a LG G6 and were considering getting a wearable, this deal could be right up your alley. The LG Watch Style usually retails for $250, so that is money you save. This deal, while targeted at the US, is also available internationally. Just be warned about the currency exchange rate and fees that your bank may charge for international transactions, plus shipping and customs.

The G6 is LG’s latest flagship device, featuring a massive 5.7 inch display inside a small frame thanks to minimal bezels. Also on board is last year’s Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM and LG’s signature wide-angle dual camera. Check out our full review to learn more about the G6.

The LG Watch Style is the smaller watch of the duo of smartwatches LG recently released in collaboration with Google. Still packing a 1.2-inch display, the device tries to be a more conventional watch by reducing size and thickness to 10.8 mm. The Watch Style is water resistant and is running the latest Android Wear 2.0.

Is LG trying too hard to sell their phone? Or do these deals actually sway you away from other phones to the G6?