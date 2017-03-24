We have come across a great deal for all the smartphone power users out there who are constantly running out of juice while out and about. Amazon is selling the Poweradd Pilot 2GS power bank with a capacity of 10,000 mAh for $16.99, which is 25% ($7) off the regular price. It’s also $33 under the list price, but that’s not representative for what you would normally pay for the product.

The Poweradd Pilot 2GS features two USB ports, which means that you can charge two devices at the same time. It weighs exactly 9.12 ounces and it’s quite compact, so you shouldn’t have any major problems taking it with you when you go camping, hiking…

It comes equipped with a bunch of safety features that should keep you, as well as your devices, safe. These include short circuit protection, temperature control, battery cell protection, and overload protection, among others. The power bank is available in silver and comes with a two-year limited warranty. A micro-USB, as well as a Lightning cable, are included in the retail box.

If you’re thinking of getting The Poweradd Pilot 2GS, you’ll have to move fast. The deal is only available today and will expire in less than 18 hours. To buy the product, visit Amazon’s website by clicking the button below.