Google is offering a gift to those who purchase the Pixel XL on the company’s online store. If you place an order for the phone, you’ll receive a free clear case that retails for $30, or a silicone case available in Grey, Blue, Green, Peach, and Coral that costs $35. The offer is available for a limited time only — while supplies last.

To get the deal, all you have to do is add a Pixel XL and a case of your choice to your cart, and a discount of either $30 or $35 will be automatically applied.

Unfortunately, Google isn’t offering a discount on the Pixel XL itself. The 32 GB version of the device can be yours for $769, while the 128 GB variant will set you back $869. Both models are available in the Very Silver and Quite Black color options.

As a refresher, the Google Pixel XL comes with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution. You’ll find the Snapdragon 821 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s a 12.3 MP camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture, while the front-facing selfie snapper has an 8 MP sensor. Then there’s the 3,450 mAh battery, a metal body with a small glass window on the back, and Android 7.1 Nougat. To learn more about the smartphone, check out our review of the Google Pixel XL.

Those of you interested in getting the deal can visit Google’s online store by clicking the button below.