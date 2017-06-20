A couple of cases for the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are currently on sale — 50 percent off — on the Google Store. The clear case, which normally retails for $30, can now be yours for $15. It’s made from polycarbonate, has cutouts for all the buttons and sensors, and is quite light at 12 (Pixel) and 15 (Pixel XL) grams.

If you want to add a little bit of color to your device, the other case that’s on sale might be more up your alley. It has a silicone exterior, a polycarbonate core, and is finished off with a microfiber interior. You can get it for $17.50, down from its original price of $35.

It’s a little heavier than the clear case mentioned above (24 and 27 grams) and comes in quite a few different color options. These include gray, blue, green, peach, and coral.

The deal is valid while supplies last and only available to those who live in the US. If you own a Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone and are considering getting a case or two now that they are on sale, visit the Google Store via the button below.