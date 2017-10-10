The Moto G5S Plus is already on sale in the US, despite being released just a couple of weeks ago. You can now buy the entry-level model with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage from Motorola’s website for $229.99, which is $50 off its normal retail price. The company is also offering a $50 discount on the high-end model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, bringing its price down to $299.99.

Both versions come in Lunar Gray or Fine Gold, are unlocked, and work with all major US carriers. You’ll have to move fast to get your hands on one, as the deal ends on Saturday, October 14.

As a refresher, the Moto G5S Plus sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset. It’s equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring two 13 MP sensors, allowing you to capture those popular bokeh images. The device has a metal body, packs a 3,000 mAh battery, and ships with Android 7.1 Nougat on board.

Other features worth mentioning are an 8 MP selfie snapper with LED flash, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a microSD card slot (up to 256 GB).

If you’re looking for a mid-range smartphone that won’t break the bank, the Moto G5S Plus might be up your alley. Get it via the button below.