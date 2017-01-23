The AA Picks team is on the prowl for things we think our readers will value. If we make an affiliate partnership to reduce the costs of purchases, then we may see a share of revenue.

Deal: lifetime subscription to Brain.fm for only $36

Trouble focusing at work? Having a hard time getting to sleep at night? Brain.fm might be your salvation.

Brain.fm is one of the highest rated items on Product Hunt. The monthly subscription service provides you with AI-curated content combined with years of neurological research to stream the ideal background music for whatever you’re trying to accomplish: from studying to relaxing.

The premium version of Brain.fm (which is currently on sale) also offers you tools that let you track your work progress, so you can actually see how well Brain.fm is improving your productivity.

The service offers specific streaming channels based on what you’re attempting to accomplish, and feedback from thousands of active users every month have turned Brain.fm into a finely tuned music machine. The proof is in the pudding, as they say, and some users who typically have difficulty focusing or who suffer from ADHD have reported that the service has made a marked difference in their productivity. The subscriber reviews essentially speak for themselves.

The company is so confident in their product that they’ll even give you a refund if you decide you’re not a fan within the first two months.

AI-curated content combined with years of neurological research

Normally, subscribers have to fork over $199.99 to get lifetime access to the service, but right now you can snag it for 80% off: just $39. If you’re not quite ready to commit to the long haul, you can also get a 3 year subscription for $29 (normally $149) or a 1 year subscription for $19 (normally $49.99). It looks like this offer ends on Tuesday.

Stop struggling through the work day on lackluster sleep and then stressing all evening. Click the button below to become more productive, better rested, and more relaxed with Brain.fm.

Disclosure: This offer is brought to you by AA Picks. Our purpose is to highlight products or services we think you as our readers might be interested in and, if you buy them, we may get a share of the revenue. We operate independently from our advertising sales team, and we welcome your feedback and questions. Email us at [email protected].