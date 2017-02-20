Deals News
21 minutes ago
LG V20 is one of the best phablets you can currently buy. If you have been thinking of getting it, we have some great news for you. B&H has a great deal on the device as it’s selling it for only $499.99, which is $300 off its regular price. But you’ll have to move fast if you want to get it. The deal is available for a limited time only and will expire in about 15 hours.

As a refresher, the LG V20 is a large device with a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Additionally, the device also features a 2.1-inch secondary display that can show app shortcuts, your favorite contacts, calendar events, and more.

You’ll find the Snapdragon 820 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of storage available that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 256 GB). The device sports a dual camera setup (16 MP + 8 MP) and a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor.

Other features worth mentioning are a metal body, a removable 3,200 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor located on the back, below the cameras. The LG V20 ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

If you’re in the market for a phablet, you really can’t go wrong with the LG 20. Especially if you can get it for $499.99. To buy it, visit the retailer’s website by clicking the button below. The device is unlocked, and can be yours in Titan or Silver.

