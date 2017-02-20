LG V20 is one of the best phablets you can currently buy. If you have been thinking of getting it, we have some great news for you. B&H has a great deal on the device as it’s selling it for only $499.99, which is $300 off its regular price. But you’ll have to move fast if you want to get it. The deal is available for a limited time only and will expire in about 15 hours.

As a refresher, the LG V20 is a large device with a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Additionally, the device also features a 2.1-inch secondary display that can show app shortcuts, your favorite contacts, calendar events, and more.

You’ll find the Snapdragon 820 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of storage available that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 256 GB). The device sports a dual camera setup (16 MP + 8 MP) and a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor.

Other features worth mentioning are a metal body, a removable 3,200 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor located on the back, below the cameras. The LG V20 ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

If you’re in the market for a phablet, you really can’t go wrong with the LG 20. Especially if you can get it for $499.99. To buy it, visit the retailer’s website by clicking the button below. The device is unlocked, and can be yours in Titan or Silver.