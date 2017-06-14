If you have been thinking of getting the LG G6, now is the time to do so. The high-end smartphone is currently on sale on Amazon (Lightning Deal) and can be your for Rs. 38,990, which is exactly Rs. 2,509 off its current list price. Ths really is a great deal, especially when considering that the device, which launched in India at the end of April, initially retailed for Rs. 51,990. However, it is only available for Prime members.

The LG G6 can be yours in the Ice Platinum or Astro Black color option. But you’ll have to move fast to get it, as the deal will expire in around six hours.

As a refresher, LG’s flagship sports a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s quite compact for its size thanks to the small bezels surrounding the screen. You’ll find the Snapdragon 821 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM.

The device has 64 GB of expandable storage and features a dual-camera setup on the back with two 13 MP sensors. It also features a 5 MP selfie snapper and packs a 3,300 mAh battery. The flagship is waterproof (IP68 rating), has a fingerprint scanner that’s located on the back, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with a custom user interface on top.

Those of you who want to get the LG G6 now that it’s on sale can visit Amazon’s website via a button.