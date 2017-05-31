The LG G6 started selling in India a little over a month ago for Rs. 51,990 exclusively on Amazon. As LG is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the country, it has decided to lower the price of its flagship for a limited period of time. If you have been thinking of getting the G6, now is the time to do so, as the device can be yours for Rs. 41,990 (Rs. 10,000 off).

Grab the latest #LGG6 at Rs.10,000 off. Avail more such offers on the occasion of #LG 20th anniversary in India at https://t.co/qYKBmaJVsJ pic.twitter.com/RwsssK7NI2 — LG India (@LGIndiaTweets) May 31, 2017

There are two colors currently available: Astro Black and Ice Platinum. The smartphone also launched in Mystic White in India, but it looks like this color option isn’t available at the moment on Amazon.

As a refresher, the LG G6 is a high-end device that goes head to head with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and other flagship smartphones. It sports a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM.

The smartphone offers 64 GB of expandable storage, comes equipped with two 13 MP main cameras, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It packs a non-removable 3,300 mAh battery, has a fingerprint scanner on the back, and a selfie snapper with a 5 MP sensor on the front. To learn more, feel free to check out our review of the LG G6.

Those of you interested in getting the LG G6 now that it’s on sale can visit Amazon’s website by clicking a button below.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on how long the LG G6 will be available for ₹41,990 in the country. It’s probably best to place your order sooner rather than later if you want to secure the ₹10,000 discount.