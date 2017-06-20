Today only, you can get the Snapdragon 652-powered LeEco Le S3 for just $139.99 on Amazon.

Now, LeEco isn’t doing too well, going from boom (expensive Silicon Valley HQ, fancy product launches, vanity self-driving car project) to bust (layoffs, layoffs, and more layoffs) in under a year. But that doesn’t mean you should dismiss its products completely, especially if you can get then with a nice, fat discount like today.

The Le S3 (with US warranty) is the anchor deal in today’s Gold Box promo on Amazon. For the next 21 hours, you can get it for $139.99, a 30% discount over its normal price. Even if LeEco’s days as a smartphone maker are numbered, this seems like a good deal for a metal-built, 5.5-inch Full HD device featuring the successful Snapdragon 652 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Heads up: This device is not compatible with CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint.

Here’s our hands-on look at the Le S3 to help you make up your mind.

Happy shopping!