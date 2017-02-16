The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

Ever felt the need for an additional phone number, but having a second phone seems unnecessary and existing services are too expensive?

Well, now you can have your cake and eat it too! Or… at least… have your phone and… call it from two numbers… Don’t press the metaphor, kid.

Hushed is a service that provides you with a secure, second phone number that’s completely private. It’s the perfect solution for keeping your work and social life separate, staying safe while dating or using Craigslist, and more!

It’s been called a “more lightweight alternative to Google Voice” by TechCrunch, and it requires zero phone contracts and no obligations. A secondary voicemail naturally comes with the line.

Hushed in a Glance:

Use included plan towards a combination of 3000 SMS or 500 phone minutes per year (North America 365 Plan)

Make calls & send texts from a private phone number without monthly fees

Choose from 100’s of area codes across the US & Canada

Manage your communication from a single app

Access one lifetime number per account

Customize your voicemail

Set up call forwarding settings

Utilize Wi-Fi or data while you chat so you don’t incur service charges

