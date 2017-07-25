If you’re looking for a way to start your journey into home automation, this latest deal on the Google Home and some bulbs from Philips could be just what you need. Best Buy has knocked $100 dollars off the total cost of Google’s voice activated speaker (usually $129) and the Philips Hue Color Starter Kit (normally $199), bringing the price down to $229 for both.

The Google Home is a voice-activated speaker that helps you stay on top of your schedule, play music with streaming services, operate compatible TVs, and answer questions. Google launched the device late last year, delivering not just a nice-looking product for the home, but also a great sounding one. Read our full Google Home review at the link to find out more.

The Philips Hue bulbs, meanwhile, give you voice control over the brightness and color of the light in different rooms. The package contains three color bulbs (they can be set to white too) and the hub necessary to control them. They’re featured in our best Google Home accessories list, which you can access via the link above, thanks to their ease-of-use and reliability. They’re also reasonably priced, particularly in this bundle.

It’s not clear how long the deal will last, but if you consider that this effectively brings down the price of the Google Home to just 30 bucks, it’s not a bad deal. If you’re interested, check it out at the link below.