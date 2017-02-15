Newegg has a great deal on the ZTE Axon Pro. The retailer is selling the 64 GB version of the device for $249.98, which is $100 off its list price. And that’s not even the best part. You can also get an additional $50 off by using a promo code — 0210CLS03. This means that the Axon Pro can be yours for just $199.98, but only if you opt for the Gold color option.

If you want to save some additional money, you’re better off getting the 32 GB version of the smartphone. It currently retails for $219.99, but it can be yours for less during the promotional period. The retailer is offering a 20 percent discount on the device which means you can get your hands on it for $175.99. Unfortunately, the company only has the Phthalo Blue color in stock. To secure the discount, use the same 0210CLS03 promo code.

Additionally, the retailer is throwing in a few extra goodies. You’ll get the JBL E13 in-ear headphones for free with your Axon Pro purchase, along with ZTE’s Passport 2.0 coverage, which offers a full two-year warranty, free two-way shipping, and up to a $100 discount on your next ZTE device, among others.

As a refresher, the ZTE Axon Pro comes with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 810 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. The device features a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup as well as a selfie snapper with an 8 MP sensor. Other features of the device include a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery, a metal body, and Android 5.1.1 Lollipop.

If you want to get the ZTE Axon Pro, visit the retailer’s website by clicking on a button below. But you better hurry up, as both deals will end on February 16.