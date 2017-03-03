Samsung wants to sell as many Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices before it officially announces the Galaxy S8, which will happen on March 29 in New York City. This is great news for consumers because it means that we can expect to see a bunch of great deals on the company’s current flagships.

The tech giant currently has a great deal available, as it’s offering a $250 discount on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. You can get the Galaxy S7 for just $299.99, while its bigger brother will set you back $444.99. Additionally, the company is throwing in a free 128 GB microSD card that normally retails for $129.99. The package will be sent to your doorstep free of charge, which will save you a few extra bucks.

This really is a great deal for those of you who are in the market for a high-end smartphone. However, some conditions do apply. It is only available to consumers living in the US and valid for the Sprint variant of the devices.

You can choose between a few different color options. The Galaxy S7 comes in Gold Platinum or Black Onyx, while the Galaxy S7 Edge can be yours in Gold Platinum, Blue Coral, Black Onyx, or Silver Titanium.

As always, this deal won’t last forever, so if you want to get it, we suggest you place your order sooner rather than later. To do so, visit Samsung’s online store by clicking a button below.