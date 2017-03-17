Game of Thrones is still one of the most popular shows on TV and fans are patiently waiting for season 7, which will premiere on HBO in July. Those of you who want to recap on previous episodes or haven’t yet watched every available episode will be happy to hear that season five of Game of Thrones is available for free right now. You can download it to your device from the Google Play Store.

It is worth mentioning that the season is only available in Standard Definition, which isn’t great, but still better than nothing. Before you get too excited, let me just add that the offer, unfortunately, isn’t available in every country around the world.

It is available to those living in the US as well as a few other countries. To see if you can get the deal in your location, simply visit the Google Play Store by clicking the button below to find out.

This really is a great deal for new viewers of the show as well as those who just want to watch the fifth season of Game of Thrones again, which normally costs $28.99. We don’t know how long this deal will be available for, so make sure to get it while you still can.