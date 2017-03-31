The Samsung Galaxy S8 may be the hottest thing around right now, but that doesn’t mean last year’s Galaxy flagship is entirely forgotten. It’s still a beautiful phone with amazing features after all. So if you were looking for a good deal on the Galaxy S7, this might interest you: for just $399.99, you can buy an unlocked Galaxy S7 in black from eBay. And it comes with free shipping.

For better or worse, whenever a company announces their latest gadget, the model that’s getting replaced usually sees a price cut. And Samsung’s Galaxy S7 is no exception. With the announcement of the Galaxy S8 duo, we are starting to see Galaxy S7 prices go down, and a seller named “qualitycellz” on eBay has a particularly enticing deal.

For just $399.99, you can buy a brand-new Galaxy S7 (not the edge model) in black. The model number is G930F, so it’s an unlocked smartphone, meaning it should work with all GSM networks. The seller has over 100,000 ratings, boasting an overall rating of 99.3 percent. The phone comes with free shipping as long as you are in the US, but it can shipped to other countries for an extra fee, it looks like.

Just to recap, the Galaxy S7 – Samsung’s last year’s flagship – comes with a 5.1-inch QHD display and the exact same rear camera sensor found on the Galaxy S8 duo. It’s powered by Snapdragon 820, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and the 3,000 mAh battery should last you the whole day if not more. This particular model on eBay will come with 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded through the microSD slot.

If you’re looking for a great smartphone with top-notch specs but just aren’t willing to spend over $700 for it, this might be your perfect chance. The website does say that it’s limited quantity, and it looks like over 80 orders have already been placed, so don’t take too long to decide!