Google is trying hard to sell as many Home smart speakers and Chromecast devices as possible through its official online store. We have already seen a bunch of great deals in the past, and have now come across another one.

The company is offering a $35 discount to those who buy the Google Home speaker ($129) with Chromecast or Chromecast Audio. This means that you will get a Chromecast device for free with your purchase, as both devices retail for exactly $35.

The offer is valid for a limited time only and will expire on March 18. To get it, all you have to do is add the Google Home and Chromecast or Chromecast Audio to your shopping cart and the $35 discount will be applied automatically. Google is also offering free shipping, which will save you a few extra bucks.

As a refresher, Google Home is a voice-controlled smart speaker that will play you music, tell you what the weather is like, and a bunch of other stuff based on your voice commands. It is powered by Google’s Assistant, which made its debut on the Pixel and Pixel XL devices and will soon be available on other Android smartphones as well.

Chromecast, on the other hand, will turn your regular TV into a smart TV. You’ll get access to a bunch of different streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and others. If you’re a music lover, you may consider opting for the Chromecast Audio instead, which will allow you to stream music from your mobile device to a speaker of your choice.

As already mentioned, the deal will expire on March 18, so you still have some time to think whether or not to get it. If you have decided to get the deal, visit Google’s online store by clicking the button below.