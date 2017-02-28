The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be announced in about a month, which means that you’ll soon find a bunch of deals on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. We have already come across a great one over at Best Buy. The retailer is giving out a bunch of freebies to customers who buy one of the company’s flagship devices.

If you pick up a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, you’ll get a wireless charger ($59.99), a $100 Best Buy gift card, and a Samsung EVO+ 256 GB microSD card ($199.99) for free. The total value of these three items is $359.98, and they will be added to your shopping cart automatically.

However, some conditions do apply. You’ll have to activate the device on Verizon Device Payment, AT&T Next, or Sprint 24-Month Installment. Supplies are limited, which means that the deal probably won’t last for long, although Best Buy didn’t mention exactly when it will end.

This really is a great deal for those of you who have been thinking of getting either of the two devices. We’ll probably see more deals like these in the coming months, as Samsung, as well as retailers, will try to sell as many smartphones as possible before the Galaxy S8 launches.

