We have come across a few great deals on Anker products on Amazon. The first one might appeal to all the smartphone power users out there who are constantly running out of juice while out and about. If you fit the description, you should consider getting the Anker PowerCore 20100, a power bank with a capacity of 20,000 mAh.

It normally retails for $79.99, but can now be yours for exactly $37.99. It is available in white or black and comes with a few great safety features that will keep you as well as your devices safe. The power bank has a matte finish that enhances grip and doesn’t leave smudges or fingerprints.

The next item on the list is Anker’s 10-Port USB Wall Charger. It is currently on sale for $33.59, down from the normal $99.99 list price. As you can tell by its name, it allows you to charge up to ten devices simultaneously. It can pump out 60W of power and also comes in either white or black.

The Anker PowerLine+ micro USB cable is also on sale. You can get it for $10.19, which is $19.80 or 66 percent off its list price. It is available in white, gray, red, and gold and prides itself on being extremely durable. The company claims that it will last at least five times longer when compared with standard USB cables and has a 10,000+ bend lifespan.

The last item on the list is the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 car charger. It features two USB ports that can pump out 39W of power and charge compatible devices up to 80 percent in just 35 minutes. The compact charger normally sells for $59.99, but can now be yours for only $21.99.