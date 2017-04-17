If you’re a power user and running out of storage on your device, you should think about getting a microSD card with a large capacity. There’s one on sale over on Amazon that you just might consider buying. The online retail giant is selling the SanDisk 128 GB memory card for $32.99.

The average price for this memory card is around $45, which means that you can save around $12 or a little over 35 percent. It is worth mentioning that the list price of the product on Amazon is $79.99 but is, as usual, very inflated. The card will be shipped to your address free of charge.

See also: Amazon opens up Echo’s voice recognition tech to everyone

This is a great deal for those of you who have tons of pictures, videos, apps, and other data on your mobile device and have to delete them to make room for new content. To get it, visit Amazon’s website by clicking the button below.

We don’t know how long this deal will last for, so you better move fast. But before you place your order, please check to make sure that your device supports a 128 GB memory card.